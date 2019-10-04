Media player
Adam Price: 'We don't want anyone's charity'
A referendum on Welsh independence will be held by 2030, Plaid Cymru's Adam Price has claimed.
The party leader promised a "decade of transformation" if his party wins the next assembly election.
Speaking at the Plaid Cymru conference in Swansea, he also called for "economic justice" from Westminster.
04 Oct 2019
