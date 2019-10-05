The moment a car drives 'at' pedestrians
Video

Car drives 'at' pedestrians on Aberystwyth seafront

A man has been injured after a car was caught on camera apparently driving at pedestrians in Aberystwyth.

Emergency services were called to Marine Terrace on the town's seafront in Ceredigion, just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.

One man was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and driving offences and remain in police custody currently.

