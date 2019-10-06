'Immense, emotional, fantastic but exhausting'

Video

It was a day when people of all ages - and costumes - came together to take on gruelling challenge.

A record number of people have taken on the annual Cardiff Half Marathon in glorious conditions.

More than 20,000 runners have completed the 13.1 miles around the Welsh capital.

For the first time in the event's 17-year history, more women than men took up the challenge.

"It's been immense, emotional and fantastic... but exhausting," said one runner at the finish line.