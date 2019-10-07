Young film-makers up for awards

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blaenau Gwent Film Academy 'putting town on the map'
Young film-makers from a valleys town are being put "on the world map" by a film company whose productions have been nominated for a string of awards.
Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Tredegar, has adapted Stephen King's The Stationary Bike into a short film after he granted them permission.
It is about an artist cycling to lose weight after being told he has dangerously high cholesterol and entering a trance, where he experiences nightmarish scenarios.
The film has received four nominations at the European Fusion Film Festival.
-
07 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window