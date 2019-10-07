Young film-makers up for awards

Video

Young film-makers from a valleys town are being put "on the world map" by a film company whose productions have been nominated for a string of awards.

Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Tredegar, has adapted Stephen King's The Stationary Bike into a short film after he granted them permission.

It is about an artist cycling to lose weight after being told he has dangerously high cholesterol and entering a trance, where he experiences nightmarish scenarios.

The film has received four nominations at the European Fusion Film Festival.