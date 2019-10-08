'If you join this madness you will be caught'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Fatality' warning to illegal off-road bikers in Cardiff
It is only a "matter of time" before someone is killed because of off-road motorbikes being ridden illegally in Cardiff, South Wales Police have said.
The force is asking residents to be its "eyes and ears" in a bid to curb the problem.
It has urged the public to share information and pictures of anti-social bike use so they can identify those illegally riding powerful off-road motorcycles and quad bikes.
-
08 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49964705/fatality-warning-to-illegal-off-road-bikers-in-cardiffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window