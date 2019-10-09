The 'rainbow family' 33 years on

Video

The 1980s saw violent clashes between the police and black communities around the UK, but - so the story goes - Butetown in Cardiff was different.

Here was a community where people of different ethnicities had been living side by side for generations.

Even though there was unrest here as well, Peter Phillips' family became an emblem of the harmony in Butetown's multi-ethnic community when they were featured in the Daily Star newspaper in 1986.

They were called "UK's biggest rainbow family" due to the multitude of ethnicities making it up, and the newspaper featured a photo showing off the family's unique diversity.

Thirty-three years later, the BBC's Mo Jannah witnessed the family coming back together for a long overdue reunion, and to recreate the picture.