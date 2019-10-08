Video

A review has been launched to consider the arrangements for investigating alleged misconduct by senior council officers.

It comes after the dismissal of Caerphilly council's chief executive, after a six-year suspension on full pay.

Anthony O'Sullivan was suspended in March 2013 after claims over wage increases for him and two other senior officers.

He was sacked for gross misconduct last week - a decision he intends to appeal against. He said he had "nothing to apologise for".

Caerphilly assembly member Hefin David asked First Minister Mark Drakeford to give a commitment that the review would "ensure the misery that has been inflicted on the Caerphilly county borough for the past seven years cannot be repeated".