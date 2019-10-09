University rolls back the clock to mark centenary

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff School of Pharmacy turns 100 with special day
Cardiff School of Pharmacy has marked its 100th birthday by rolling back the clock to 1919.
"A step back in time" was a day of celebration for students and included lessons in in powder rolling, leaf drawing, Latin and history.
-
09 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window