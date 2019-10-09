Teaching assistants 'invaluable to schools'

Video

Students will suffer a "demise in standards" if teaching assistant numbers in Wales continue to fall, a head teacher has said.

There are 1,400 fewer teaching assistants than four years ago - a drop of 7.5%.

Jane Jenkins, who is head teacher at Moorland Primary School in Cardiff, said: "This generation of children has been let down by the system."

The Welsh Government said it is investing £24m in "teachers' professional learning" and an extra inset day for training.