Staff 'saved' £11m of cars from 'incredible' fire

Showroom staff "saved" £11m of cars, including Ferraris, from an "incredible" blaze, according to marketing manager Ian Wood.

Large plumes of black and grey smoke were seen coming from the Freemans Parc industrial estate on Cardiff's Penarth Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Luxury car company Hemmels is near to where the worst smoke was coming from and Mr Wood said there were millions of pounds worth of vehicles in the garage.