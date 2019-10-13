Monster Raving Loony Party wants 'sensible things'

Video

In the current political climate some see the Monster Raving Loony Party as the most sensible around.

And its Welsh members, who meet in a pub, say that is what they stand for.

"There should be a 99p coin," the party's Lt Jager Schnitzel said.

"Why are we wasting all this money minting pound coins when nobody ever uses them? Or if you do, you get a penny back."