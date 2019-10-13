'Insight into closed world' of Olympian athletes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Class of Olympian athletes at Swansea University
Seven Olympians have signed up to take a course at Swansea University, giving an "insight" into the world of elite athletes.
Students on the sports ethics and integrity masters course include a world record-holding hurdler, and the group has two golds, three silvers and a bronze medal between them.
The athletes are funded through International Olympic Committee bursaries.
Kevin McNamee, professor of applied ethics at the university, said: "They bring an insight into this almost closed world of the elite athlete."
-
13 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window