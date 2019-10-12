'Save Our Steel' march to save 380 jobs
Newport Tata workers march to save Orb steelworks

Workers and supporters marched through Newport on Saturday to demonstrate over plans to shut a steelworks employing 380 staff.

Tata Steel said it would cost £50m to upgrade the Orb site to make it competitive.

It announced last month that it was planning to close the site after failing to find a buyer.

The factory makes electrical steel used in power transmission but Tata has said it wants to concentrate on its core steel business.

