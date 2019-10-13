Media player
Ruth Jones on best actors and Gavin and Stacey
Gavin and Stacey star and co-creator Ruth Jones was at the Bafta Cymru awards in Cardiff.
She was presenting the best actor award.
Jones also had time to talk to BBC Wales arts and media correspondent Huw Thomas about finishing the Christmas special of her hit comedy.
13 Oct 2019
