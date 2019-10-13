The Doctor and a bit of Nessa at awards

Media player
The Doctor and a bit of Nessa at Bafta Cymru
There were some well known faces on the red carpet at Bafta Cymru in Cardiff.
Ruth Jones, fresh from finishing the Christmas edition of Gavin and Stacey was there to present an award.
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker said it was like a work's night out.
Here are some of the highlights.
13 Oct 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window