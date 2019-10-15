Video

Nicola's heroine addiction sent her on a cycle of offending that saw her in and out of prison 12 times.

It was a downward spiral from which she struggled to escape.

That was until a scheme to help her back into work saw her employed in a call centre while in prison.

"That was the turn-around point in my life," she said.

There are now 200 inmates in Wales involved in the scheme that is hoped will reduce the level of re-offending.