100 people in search for missing rugby player

At least 100 people have joined the search for a woman who went missing after a night out.

Brooke Morris, from Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, disappeared after being given a lift home from the town centre in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the rugby player's disappearance was out of character and that her family were going through a "dreadful ordeal".

  • 15 Oct 2019