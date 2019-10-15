Struggling owners abandoning pets over costs

Video

The number of pets being abandoned by owners who are struggling financially has risen, a rescue centre has said.

Bridgend Animal Rescue Centre in North Cornelly expects to see a 25% increase this year, with owners unable to afford to keep their animals.

Last year, it rescued 117 animals but in 2018-19 that figure was reached by 1 September.

The centre has also seen a sharp rise in demand for their pet food bank.