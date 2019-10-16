Video

People living in a 450-flat complex in Cardiff say they are "very concerned" that urgent fire safety repairs have yet to be completed.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has ordered work to be done at the Celestia complex in Cardiff Bay within 12 months, after tests found various faults.

However residents of the apartments, built between 2005 and 207, say an offer from developers Redrow of an interest-free loan to carry out the work "adds insult to injury".

The company said its proposals should give residents "the reassurances they seek".