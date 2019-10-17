Media player
New Brexit deal 'far worse for Wales', says Mark Drakeford
A new Brexit deal agreed between UK and EU negotiators is worse than the previous one, Wales' first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford warned Wales would be "far worse off" under Boris Johnson's harder Brexit than what was on offer under Theresa May.
The agreement was backed by European leaders but will also need the approval of the UK and European parliaments.
Mr Drakeford said it would do "untold damage to the Welsh economy and to Welsh jobs".
17 Oct 2019
