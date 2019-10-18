Biking to Everest: A 'real test of endurance'

Video

These bikers have become the first all-female motorcycling group to reach Everest base camp.

As if the 1,500-mile (2,400km) journey through the Himalayas was not tough enough, monsoon rain caused landslides that blocked some mountain passes and turned others into rocky mud-baths.

They also had to negotiate ice-cold waterfalls.

Some 24 women set off from Kathmandu, Nepal, raising money for charities and good causes.

But broken bones, exhaustion and altitude sickness meant only half actually made it up to 17,000ft (5,200m) – and that special glimpse of Everest.

Group leader Steph Jeavons, 44, from Llanberis, Gwynedd, said: “It was much more challenging than we anticipated. It was a real test of endurance.

“We had to roll with the punches but it was a special moment when we reached the top.”