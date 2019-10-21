'Such a big project that's never been done before'

Media player
Live performance of Mold riots 'such a big project'
Theatr Clwyd's production of Mold Riots involves a theatre cast of more than 100 community actors.
Four people died in the Flintshire town, 150 years ago, during riots started when an English manager of a colliery brought in English workers and cut Welsh miners' wages.
Maisie Langridge, one of the cast members, said: "It's such a big project. It's never been done in the area before.
"It's just really great to tell the local story of the Mold riots."
The performances start on Monday.
21 Oct 2019
