Rugby World Cup: The choir signing the Welsh national anthem
As Wales readies itself to face France in the Rugby World Cup this weekend, one special choir has learned the Welsh national anthem in sign language.
Sign of the Times was formed at St Christopher’s School, Wrexham, to support pupil Lewis Evans who is profoundly deaf.
Lewis said he likes the choir because it has helped him make "lots of new friends".
Choir coordinator Amy Pritchard said: "Loads of children wanted to communicate with him so we found that the best way to do that was through song."
19 Oct 2019
