Dippy the dinosaur comes to Wales

A famous dinosaur skeleton has been put on display in Wales on its first trip outside London for more than 100 years.

Dippy the diplodocus, cast from a skeleton which was discovered in Wyoming in 1898, has been assembled at the National Museum Wales in Cardiff.

The 292-bone skeleton is 21.3m (70ft) long and will visit other several other museums around the UK as part of a tour from its permanent home at the Natural History Museum in London.

Dippy will remain in Cardiff until 26 January 2020.