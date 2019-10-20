Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beekeeper's hobby becomes award-winning mead firm
A man who quit his job to turn a beekeeping hobby into a drinks business has won an award.
Matt Newell, 30, from Chepstow, launched his company, Wye Valley Meadery, a year ago.
He uses honey from his beehives to make mead - an alcoholic drink - which is on sale across the Wye Valley.
Mr Newell owns 130 hives, each containing roughly 60,000 Welsh honey bees.
He has won the Prince's Trust NatWest Enterprise Award for transforming his idea into a "sustainable business".
