The beauty queens ditching make-up to find love

The Welsh beauty queens ditching make-up to find love
Ffion was crowned Miss Wales in 2016 but said she felt "so insecure" as she does not think she is pretty.
She said being a beauty queen "comes with its pros and cons... the negatives are how critical people can be".
She is now part of a dating show in which beauty queens have a make-under before going on a date to see how the couple get on without looks being the main factor.
Beauty Queen and Single - BBC One Wales 22 October, 22:35 BST, or catch up on the iPlayer
22 Oct 2019
