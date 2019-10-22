Geraint Thomas receives OBE from Prince William
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has received his OBE at a royal investiture at Buckingham Palace.

Thomas, from Cardiff, was recognised for his services to cycling. It was presented by the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony on Tuesday.

He is the 2018 Tour de France winner and a double Olympic champion.

In December, he was voted the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

