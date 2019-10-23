'Living life normally' after becoming disabled

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disability: 'Direct payments let me live a normal life'
Helen Fincham, 24, was paralysed three years ago due to a neurological condition and uses a wheelchair.
She said after leaving the hospital she entered the lowest point of her life and lost her independence.
But then she began accessing direct payments which allow people to choose the support they need and who provides it.
She now employs a personal assistant which she says allows her to lead a normal life.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window