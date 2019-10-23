'Living life normally' after becoming disabled
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Disability: 'Direct payments let me live a normal life'

Helen Fincham, 24, was paralysed three years ago due to a neurological condition and uses a wheelchair.

She said after leaving the hospital she entered the lowest point of her life and lost her independence.

But then she began accessing direct payments which allow people to choose the support they need and who provides it.

She now employs a personal assistant which she says allows her to lead a normal life.

  • 23 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Venues 'should have disability ratings'