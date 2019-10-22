Life skills 'needed' - not GCSEs
Young people should be taught more life skills - and not just how to get good exam results.

That is the view of the Welsh Youth Parliament, which has quizzed 2,500 young people in Wales.

Its research suggested life skills such as dealing with grief and arranging a mortgage should be part of children's education.

It called for the new curriculum to be amended on the basis of its findings.

