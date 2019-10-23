Video

Footage has been released of a laser being shone at a police helicopter as it flew over Cardiff Airport.

Michael Bisgrove, 54, was jailed for two years and eight months in September after shining the light at the three-man crew and a jet carrying 180 passengers.

He aimed the pen at the crew three times as they hovered at 1,000ft (305m) over Llantwit Major in Vale of Glamorgan looking for him.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to directing a laser beam towards an aeroplane and helicopter.