Footballers open up on mental health

Video

A group has been set up for footballers to talk about mental health issues.

And retired Wales football international David Cotterill kicked off the first session.

He set up a mental health foundation after revealing his own struggles.

"I didn't really want to talk about it because I didn't want to jeopardise my career and my place in the football team," he said.

"The sooner we talk the better... because, otherwise, it materialises into something a lot bigger."