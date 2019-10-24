Footballers open up on mental health

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mental health: Footballers given the chance to talk at Swansea sessions
A group has been set up for footballers to talk about mental health issues.
And retired Wales football international David Cotterill kicked off the first session.
He set up a mental health foundation after revealing his own struggles.
"I didn't really want to talk about it because I didn't want to jeopardise my career and my place in the football team," he said.
"The sooner we talk the better... because, otherwise, it materialises into something a lot bigger."
-
24 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-50161051/mental-health-footballers-given-the-chance-to-talk-at-swansea-sessionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window