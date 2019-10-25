Media player
Welsh skies dazzle in new 'astro-tourism' trail
A 50-mile route across Carmarthenshire and Powys is set to show off the best of Welsh skies.
The new "astro-tourism" trail in the Cambrian mountains links six new locations awarded "dark sky discovery" status.
They are a network of places that provide clear views and are accessible to everyone.
The Cambrian Futures project manager Dafydd Wyn Morgan said sites visible on the trail include the Milky Way, meteor showers and the International Space Station when it passes over.
25 Oct 2019
