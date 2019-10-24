Media player
Rugby World Cup: Wales star Aaron Wainwright helps young players
Young rugby stars of the future have been learning their skills from one of Wales' Rugby World Cup stars.
Flanker Aaron Wainwright scored one of Wales' two tries in the 20-19 quarter-final win over France on Sunday.
He helps to train the youth team at Whitehead RFC in Newport.
Wainwright is one of a number of players passing on their skills to future Wales hopefuls.
24 Oct 2019
