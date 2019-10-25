Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rugby World Cup: Good luck videos for Wales rugby team
Wales will go head-to-head with South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Sunday.
Well-known figures, including cyclist Geraint Thomas and presenter Carol Vorderman - as well as First Minister Mark Drakeford - have sent messages to the Wales team to wish them luck.
The match will kick off at 09:00 GMT in Yokohama's International Stadium.
25 Oct 2019
