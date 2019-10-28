Farming 'more uncertain than ever'

Video

Farmers and food importers in Wales say delays in finding a trade deal after Brexit could be devastating.

Even if Boris Johnson's current deal gets approved, there could still be years of negotiations to come.

Jeff Gwillim and his daughter produce lamb for export to Europe but hope a trade deal after Brexit will open up new markets.

Economist Edward Jones from Bangor University says after Brexit there could be new opportunities, as the UK gets the power to set tariffs.