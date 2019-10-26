Video

Roads and rail services have been affected as heavy rain fell across most of Wales and parts of England.

A mother and child had to be rescued from a trapped car by firefighters, after it became stuck in flood water at Garthmyl near Montgomery in Powys.

More than 100mm (4 inches) of rain fell in 24 hours across parts of Wales, according to the Met Office.

There were also dozens of flood warnings in place in Wales and across England.

Here are just some of the flooding scenes from Wales.