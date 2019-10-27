Rescued: Ferried through the floods by fire crews

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flood rescue: Welsh fire crews ferry family to safety
A day out with the family turned into a flood rescue ordeal for one family from Monmouthshire.
Aaron Vernon had been with his wife, father-in-law, and six-year-old daughter to the theatre in Bristol.
But while they were away, the River Monnow burst its banks - after up to 100mm (4in) fell across Wales during Friday and Saturday.
Their route home was completely blocked - until members of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service stepped in to lend a hand.
-
27 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window