Woman's walking 'miracle' after a stroke

Video

Nikki Tomkinson had a stroke at 53 which is younger than the average age.

She had worked as a civil celebrant in Cardiff, but is not ready to pick up her career again yet.

World-leading research is now helping scientists find new ways of trying to help younger people who have had a stroke get back to work.

The study led by Manchester Metropolitan University found the speed a patient can walk is a major factor in determining how likely they are able to return to the workplace.