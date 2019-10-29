Look behind the scenes of a new £350m hospital

Media player
Cwmbran's new hospital: A look behind the scenes
A new £350m hospital is set to open its doors in spring 2021.
Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa, Torfaen, will take over treating patients who need serious, complex or critical care from two other hospitals in the area.
It is set over 55,000 sq m and will have 470 ward beds.
Here is a look behind the scenes at Wales' newest hospital ahead of its opening.
29 Oct 2019
