Japanese schoolchildren sing Calon Lan

Rugby World Cup: Japanese children sing Calon Lan
This is the moment Japanese schoolchildren gave a rendition of Calon Lan during the Rugby World Cup .
In a video shared online, the children from Hiakari Primary School in Kitakyushu can be seen singing and waving Welsh flags.
In a post on Twitter, the International Sports Promotion Division for the city said: "A chorus of Calon Lan by more than 500 pupils of Hiakari Primary School in #Kitakyushu wishing the victory of the Welsh rugby team."
28 Oct 2019
