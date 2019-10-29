Autism and student life: 'I never used to go out''

Video

Student Nicole Jones, who has autism, explains what it's like coping with new experiences like going to university.

The 19-year-old gets anxiety "while doing new events" and she also had concerns about learning new things like budgeting while living in halls of residence at Swansea University.

"I've had to prepare myself for going out to the clubs because I never used to go out clubbing," she said.

"I was worried that somebody would get drunk and start a fight with me... but it was a lot less scary than I imagined."

A project between the university and Gower College is helping people with autism carry on their education.

A total of 208 students with autism are studying at Swansea this year, up 22% on the previous academic year.