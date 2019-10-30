The long wait to see an orthodontist

The long wait for young people to see an orthodontist
Young people have had to wait years for free NHS orthodontic treatment.
Since 2006, a financial cap was imposed on the amount of orthodontic treatment each health board could carry out in a year.
Four years ago, more than 4,000 people in the Hywel Dda health board area were waiting an average of three-and-a-half years to be seen.
An independent review found past inefficiencies in referrals rather than lack of funding led to delays.
The health board said a new tendering process has begun to make a difference.
But some people are being treated by orthodontists outside of the Hywel Dda area.
