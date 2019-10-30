The long wait to see an orthodontist
Young people have had to wait years for free NHS orthodontic treatment.

Since 2006, a financial cap was imposed on the amount of orthodontic treatment each health board could carry out in a year.

Four years ago, more than 4,000 people in the Hywel Dda health board area were waiting an average of three-and-a-half years to be seen.

An independent review found past inefficiencies in referrals rather than lack of funding led to delays.

The health board said a new tendering process has begun to make a difference.

But some people are being treated by orthodontists outside of the Hywel Dda area.

