Murder probe police issue CCTV images
Police want to trace three men seen on CCTV footage who they say could assist a murder investigation.

They are not suspects but could have information about the death of Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, according to South Wales Police.

Mr Nur was found stabbed near Cathays railway station in Cardiff on Sunday 2 June.

Three men have been charged with his murder and are due to stand trial next month.

  • 30 Oct 2019