Special dementia toy 'has a beating heart'
Dementia: Cuddly device 'makes my mum happy'

HUG may look like a soft toy on the outside - but it has been specially designed to help people with dementia.

Designers at Cardiff Metropolitan University hope it can make people with the disease more comfortable.

The device has a beating heart and speaker that can play somebody with dementia's favourite songs.

It has been successfully trialled at a home in the city and they hope to now produce the HUG commercially.

  • 31 Oct 2019
