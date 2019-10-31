Media player
Halloween: Wrexham homes transformed into haunted house
For most of the year, they are two terraced houses on a Wrexham street - but come Halloween, only the bravest dare set foot inside.
Horror icons such as Freddy Krueger are wandering around, while there is also a scare maze.
Wayne Evans started decorating his house 12 years ago and the attraction now draws thousands of brave souls, who make a donation to charity.
31 Oct 2019
