Halloween: Wrexham homes transformed into haunted house

For most of the year, they are two terraced houses on a Wrexham street - but come Halloween, only the bravest dare set foot inside.

Horror icons such as Freddy Krueger are wandering around, while there is also a scare maze.

Wayne Evans started decorating his house 12 years ago and the attraction now draws thousands of brave souls, who make a donation to charity.

  • 31 Oct 2019
