Candidate 'formulated plan' to wreck rape trial

Ross England: Tory candidate ruined rape trial with 'formulated plan'
A rape victim has claimed a Tory assembly candidate had a "formulated plan" to wreck the trial of her attacker.
Ross England has been suspended by his party after being selected to stand in Vale of Glamorgan.
He was accused by a crown court judge of destroying the trial of James Hackett, who was convicted at a retrial, by claiming he had a casual sexual relationship with the victim.
The victim in the case said: "For him to just blurt that out proves to me that it was a formulated plan that he and whoever else had conjured up to try and derail the trial."
30 Oct 2019