Hairdressing 'is a skill that takes education'

Hairdressing is "a skill that takes a lot of education" and budding hairdressers are put off by stereotypes labelling them dumb, a stylist has warned.

Foundation level hairdressing apprentices - the most basic training level - fell in Wales from 625 in 2012-13, to 375 in 2017-18.

Stylist Ken Picton said colleges and careers advisers had to stop treating the industry as though it was for "unintelligent" people.

He added: "Sadly these days [children's] intelligence is judged on academic results, at no point are they judged on their social skills or their creativity."