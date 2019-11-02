Walking football match sees old rivals meet
Video

An age-old sporting rivalry starts a new chapter on Saturday when Wales take on England.

This time it is in women's walking football, with the first ever international match taking place in Merthyr Tydfil.

It has been hailed as a great way to improve health and combat loneliness.

An estimated 40,000 people now taking part every week across the UK.

