'Learning and work behind prison's success'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardiff prison governor Helen Ryder welcomes report

Great opportunities for learning and work are behind Cardiff prison’s success, its governor has said.

Helen Ryder said she was pleased a report by the chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke had picked out the positive prisoner-staff relationships and culture.

His report said the prison had "bucked the national trend of rising violence".

But he also warned about the "extremely high figure" of 47% of its inmates who were homeless on release.

  • 05 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Officers take prisoner off HMP Berwyn roof