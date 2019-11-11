'It's for all the fallen soldiers in the Vale'

Video

Sian Woodland raised £17,500 to create a memorial for her Royal Marine commando husband Paul after being told his name could not be added to his home town's cenotaph.

He died in 2012 during a training exercise in Devon with the elite Special Boat Service, shortly before he was due to return to Afghanistan for a second tour of duty.

Ms Woodland said she was told his name could not be added to the cenotaph because he had not died during war or conflict.

The stone and bronze memorial to be erected in Penarth's Alexandra Park will feature an inscription paying tribute to all service personnel from the Vale of Glamorgan who died while on duty with the armed forces.